THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH Diagnosed With "Treatable Throat Cancer"

September 25, 2024, an hour ago

The Dead Daisies have issued the following announcement:

"Hi, to all Daisies fans. We have some crappy news we’d like to share…

Unfortunately Doug has been diagnosed with a treatable throat cancer and has to undergo surgery this week. Moving forward, Doug will not be available for the next run and subsequently long-time good friend & band mate from the Whitesnake days, Reb Beach, will be filling in for the upcoming European dates. Please join us in wishing Doug all the best for a speedy recovery. [😘] [😘]

We look forward to having him back on deck really soon. [🙏] [❤️]

We’ll keep you posted!"

All of us at BraveWords send our best wishes and positive thoughts to Doug - you can conquer this!

The Dead Daisies' tour dates are listed below. Get tickets here.

November
1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands
2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium
3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany
5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany
8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands
9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France
13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic
15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany

The Dead Daisies' new album, Light 'Em Up, is out now and available to order here.

Light 'Em Up tracklisting:

"Light 'Em Up"
"Times Are Changing"
"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"
"I'm Gonna Ride"
"Back To Zero"
"Way Back Home"
"Take A Long Line"
"My Way And The Highway"
"Love That'll Never Be"
"Take My Soul"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch" video:

"I’m Gonna Ride" video:

"Light 'Em Up" video:

 


