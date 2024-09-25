THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH Diagnosed With "Treatable Throat Cancer"

The Dead Daisies have issued the following announcement:

"Hi, to all Daisies fans. We have some crappy news we’d like to share…

Unfortunately Doug has been diagnosed with a treatable throat cancer and has to undergo surgery this week. Moving forward, Doug will not be available for the next run and subsequently long-time good friend & band mate from the Whitesnake days, Reb Beach, will be filling in for the upcoming European dates. Please join us in wishing Doug all the best for a speedy recovery. [😘] [😘]

We look forward to having him back on deck really soon. [🙏] [❤️]

We’ll keep you posted!"

All of us at BraveWords send our best wishes and positive thoughts to Doug - you can conquer this!

The Dead Daisies' tour dates are listed below. Get tickets here.

November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany

The Dead Daisies' new album, Light 'Em Up, is out now and available to order here.

Light 'Em Up tracklisting:

"Light 'Em Up"

"Times Are Changing"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"

"I'm Gonna Ride"

"Back To Zero"

"Way Back Home"

"Take A Long Line"

"My Way And The Highway"

"Love That'll Never Be"

"Take My Soul"

"I Wanna Be Your Bitch" video:

"I’m Gonna Ride" video:

"Light 'Em Up" video: