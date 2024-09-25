THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH Diagnosed With "Treatable Throat Cancer"
The Dead Daisies have issued the following announcement:
"Hi, to all Daisies fans. We have some crappy news we’d like to share…
Unfortunately Doug has been diagnosed with a treatable throat cancer and has to undergo surgery this week. Moving forward, Doug will not be available for the next run and subsequently long-time good friend & band mate from the Whitesnake days, Reb Beach, will be filling in for the upcoming European dates. Please join us in wishing Doug all the best for a speedy recovery. [😘] [😘]
We look forward to having him back on deck really soon. [🙏] [❤️]
We’ll keep you posted!"
All of us at BraveWords send our best wishes and positive thoughts to Doug - you can conquer this!
The Dead Daisies' tour dates are listed below. Get tickets here.
November
1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands
2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium
3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany
5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany
8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands
9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France
13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic
15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany
The Dead Daisies' new album, Light 'Em Up, is out now and available to order here.
Light 'Em Up tracklisting:
"Light 'Em Up"
"Times Are Changing"
"I Wanna Be Your Bitch"
"I'm Gonna Ride"
"Back To Zero"
"Way Back Home"
"Take A Long Line"
"My Way And The Highway"
"Love That'll Never Be"
"Take My Soul"
"I Wanna Be Your Bitch" video:
"I’m Gonna Ride" video:
"Light 'Em Up" video: