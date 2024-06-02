THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH On Upcoming New Album - "It's Got A Great Ballad... One Of The Best Songs Corabi's Ever Written"

The Dead Daisies will release their new album, Light 'Em Up, on September 6, 2024. It will be distributed globally by SPV Germany, and Ward Records in Japan.

Just prior to joining the band in rehearsals for their upcoming tour, guitarist Doug Aldrich guested on The Metal Mayhem ROC podcast. During his appearance, which can be viewed below, Doug shared a few secrets about the new music. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"It's definitely just straight ahead, kick ass rock. It's got some really cool twists and turns. It's got a great ballad on it, probably one of the best songs that Corabi's ever written. It's riff rock. There's a lot of hooks, and stuff like that. Then there's a couple left turns that are really cool. There's a very deep cut that ends the album called 'Save My Soul', which is really, really cool. And there's a track called 'I Want To Be Your Bitch', which is some kind of a lyric twist... but it's a catchy track. I think it's going to maybe be a single at some point."

In May 2024, The Dead Daisies dropped the first single and video from their new album Light 'Em Up, which was also the title track. Check it out:

June 6 will see the band kick off their global touring for the year with a limited run of their favorite markets and venues in the US with tickets already on sale. Go to the band’s website for more info.

The Dead Daisies most ambitious and biggest UK Tour to date will launch on September 6, with special guests The Treatment and The Bites, which will coincide with the release of the album Light ‘Em Up.

The band will then embark on a run of mainland Europe kicking off on November 1 with the final show of the year in Frankfurt, Germany. Special guests for these shows are Beasto Blanco and Mike Tramp (Performing The Songs Of White Lion).

“Our 2024 Tour has been locked and we’re gonna have some great nights of kick ass rock! Can’t wait to play the new songs for you guys! See ya there!” - Doug Aldrich

The Dead Daisies 2024 Tour Dates:

June

6 - Racket NYC - New York, NY

8 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

9 - Mickey’s Black Box - Lititz, PA

11 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

12 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

19 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

20 - Whisky A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

September

6 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

7 - The Foundry - Torquay, UK

8 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

10 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

11 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

14 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

15 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales

20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK



November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany