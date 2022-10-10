THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH Weighs In On FREE Classic "All Right Now" For Premier Guitar's Hooked (Video)

In the latest installment of Premier Guitar's Hooked, The Dead Daisies' sharpshooter guitarist Doung Aödrich runs through his favorite A-chord riffs before zeroing in on guitarist Paul Kossoff's magic in the Free classic, "All Right Now". Check out the clip below.

The Dead Daisies released their sixth studio album, Radiance, on September 30th. Radiance is available as a Digipak CD with sticker, Gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and digitally. Orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Face Your Fear"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Shine On"

"Radiance"

"Born To Fly"

"Kiss The Sun"

"Courageous"

"Cascade"

"Not Human"

"Roll On"

"Hypnotize Yourself" lyric video:

"Shine On" video:

"Radiance" video:

"Face Your Fear":