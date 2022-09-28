THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRITCH Says RONNIE JAMES DIO Documentary Is "An Amazing Tribute To A Legend"; Video

The Los Angeles premier of Dio: Dreamers Never Die, the documentary film celebrating the life of heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio, was held on September 20 at the TCL Chinese Theatre 6 complex in Hollywood. Eric Blair caught up with The Dead Daisies guitarists David Lowy & Doug Aldrich on the red carpet to talk about the excitement over the film. Watch below:

The film, which world premiered at this year’s SXSW, will arrive in theatres worldwide for special event screenings tonight, September 28, and October 2, presented by BMG and Trafalgar Releasing.

Tickets for Dio: Dreamers Never Die, are on sale at diodreamersneverdie.com.

Presented in more than 500 cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and BMG for two days only on Wednesday, September 28 and Sunday, October 2, Dio: Dreamers Never Die explores Dio’s incredible career with his early bands, to his days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his status as a legendary metal icon with his own band, Dio. The film incorporates never-before-seen footage, personal photos, and scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends, including Wendy Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk, and Jack Black.

In addition to the feature-length film, this special cinema event will also include a hand-picked selection of outtakes from the cutting room floor that will only be shown at these screenings to create an exclusive experience for fans in attendance.

Ronnie James Dio, who died of gastric cancer in 2010, reigns as one of the most influential rock artists of all time and one of the greatest vocalists ever. With an illustrious recording career spanning from the 1950’s through to the 2000’s, the documentary follows his trajectory from sideman into singer, songwriter and frontman of not one, but three, of rock’s internationally-renowned, multi-Platinum-selling arena attractions: Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO. Famous for popularizing the “devil horns” hand gesture that is now synonymous with hard rock and heavy metal music, Dio was known for not wavering in his pursuit of his rock and roll dreams and continues to influence a new generation of music artists. His fans the world over remember him not only for his massive talent, but for his kindness, resulting in millions of dollars raised for cancer research in his memory.

Dio: Dreamers Never Die is fully authorized by the artist’s estate, was financed solely by BMG, was directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton (Framing John DeLorean, Believer, Last Days Here), produced by Don Argott and Sheena Joyce for 9.14 Pictures, and executive produced by Dio’s widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio for Niji Productions and Kathy Rivkin Daum for BMG.

Rhino/WMG will release the soundtrack from Dio: Dreamers Never Die in the fall.

The Dead Daisies will be cranking up the heat this winter when they head to the UK in December.

David Lowy, Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich, and Brian Tichy been been going non-stop since recording their new album Radiance, playing to massive audiences in Europe throughout the summer, and then onto US Fall dates. Look out when The Dead Daisies hit a city near you for a mega dose of rock with songs from their new album, and of course all the songs you know and love.

“Hey UK!! We are coming in hot to see you this December! We have a brand-new set of tunes to play including four songs from the Radiance album. We are hitting The Dublin Academy and O2 Academy Edinburgh, Scotland, as well as returning to play some monster shows in England. It runs December 3rd - 15th and we will light it up together! Cheers and see ya soon.” - Doug Aldrich

Joining The Dead Daisies on these dates are very special guests FM and the Graham Bonnet Band. Tickets for the following shows are on sale now.

December

3 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

4 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

6 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK

7 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

10 - The Academy - Dublin, IE

11 - Limelight - Belfast, UK

13 - O2 Academy - Edinburgh, UK

15 - SWX - Bristol, UK

The Dead Daisies will release their sixth studio album, Radiance, this Friday, September 30. Radiance will be available as a Digipak CD with sticker, Gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and Digitally. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Face Your Fear"

"Hypnotize Yourself"

"Shine On"

"Radiance"

"Born To Fly"

"Kiss The Sun"

"Courageous"

"Cascade"

"Not Human"

"Roll On"

"Hypnotize Yourself" lyric video:

"Shine On" video:

"Radiance" video:

"Face Your Fear" video: