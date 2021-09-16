THE DEAD DAISIES Launch Special Concert Ticket Offer, Bring A Guest For Free

The Dead Daises have a great concert ticket offer underway for US fans. A message from the band follows:

"The Daisies have been out on the road now for a few days and it’s been great to see and play for you again. We’re seeing that times are tough for a lot of people right now and we would like to do what we can to make life a little easier for those who need it. To that end, some of the venues have kindly agreed to create a code so you can bring a friend or loved one along for a night of rock, have a laugh and share the healing power of music.

"As Glenn would say: 'Love is the answer and music is the healer, let’s rock n’ roll together. Peace & Love'.

Enter promo code: TDDTIX

Dates on offer:

September

20 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

29 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

30 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

October

2 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

3 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

9 - The Vermont - Los Angeles, CA *

10 - Goldfield Trading Post (Placer) - Roseville, CA

"Hopefully more venues will come onboard. We'll keep you posted!"

* Special guest at this show Orianthi. The Black Moods not at this show.

Further details here.

The Dead Daisies have released the second in a series of weekly recap videos from their Like No Other US tour.

Says the band: "Had a blast playing in Rockford & Joliet and the baseball was fantastico. Chillin out in Chicago for a few days and see you in Buffalo on Friday."

Watch Weekly Wrap #1 below:

Find The Dead Daisies' tour itinerary here.

(Photo - TheDeadDaisies.com)