THE DEAD DAISIES Launch Special Concert Ticket Offer, Bring A Guest For Free
September 16, 2021, 23 minutes ago
The Dead Daises have a great concert ticket offer underway for US fans. A message from the band follows:
"The Daisies have been out on the road now for a few days and it’s been great to see and play for you again. We’re seeing that times are tough for a lot of people right now and we would like to do what we can to make life a little easier for those who need it. To that end, some of the venues have kindly agreed to create a code so you can bring a friend or loved one along for a night of rock, have a laugh and share the healing power of music.
"As Glenn would say: 'Love is the answer and music is the healer, let’s rock n’ roll together. Peace & Love'.
Enter promo code: TDDTIX
Dates on offer:
September
20 - Sony Hall - New York, NY
29 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX
30 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX
October
2 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX
3 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX
9 - The Vermont - Los Angeles, CA *
10 - Goldfield Trading Post (Placer) - Roseville, CA
"Hopefully more venues will come onboard. We'll keep you posted!"
* Special guest at this show Orianthi. The Black Moods not at this show.
Further details here.
The Dead Daisies have released the second in a series of weekly recap videos from their Like No Other US tour.
Says the band: "Had a blast playing in Rockford & Joliet and the baseball was fantastico. Chillin out in Chicago for a few days and see you in Buffalo on Friday."
Watch Weekly Wrap #1 below:
Find The Dead Daisies' tour itinerary here.
