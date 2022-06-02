THE DEAD DAISIES Premier "Radiance" Music Video

The Dead Daisies have released the meta cinematic video for "Radiance". Watch below, and listen to the single here.

Says the band: "Today sees the release of our much anticipated Meta Cinematic for the new single ‘Radiance‘.

Entering into a new world which we call the Metaverse, the band have transformed into The Meta Daisies where they become an eternal burning flame of youth and hero like with their Guardian Daisy always looking out for them and guiding them through this wonderful new world. Daisy moves through metaverses, searching through futuristic cities, enchanted forests and to the depths of Hell, discovering mystical energy sources that will change this new world forever.

Set to the soundtrack of ‘Radiance’, the brand new song from The Dead Daisies, this brand new cinematic view of a parallel universe will have plenty for you to discover time and time again as you watch Daisy finding and unlocking secrets on her quest to protect the band.

You can view the entire dramatic story of Daisy moving through different Metaverses online now, here.

"Radiance" is the first single from The Dead Daisies' upcoming new album, set for release in August. The band have been writing and recording over the last couple of months in Los Angeles with esteemed producer Ben Grosse at the Mix Room studios.

On June 3, The Dead Daisies hit Europe for the summer where they’ll tear up stages with Judas Priest, Foreigner and Whitesnake, and hitting coveted festivals such as Graspop (Belgium), Hellfest and God Save The Kouign Fest (France), Masters Of Rock Festival (Czech Republic) and the Time To Rock Festival (Sweden), along with a string of killer headline shows.

Returning to the Daisies fold is drummer extraordinaire Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), uniting with Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) and David Lowy (MINK, Red Phoenix), so prepare for a massive dose of undiluted rock on their EU Summer tour.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Stadtpark Freilichtbühne - Hamburg, Germany (with Foreigner)

4 - Spardawelt Freilichtbühne Killesberg - Stuttgart, Germany (with Foreigner)

5 - Buderus Arena - Wetzlar, Germany (with Foreigner)

8 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany (with Foreigner)

10 - Freilichtbühne Peißnitzinsel - Halle (Saale), Germany (with Foreigner)

11 - Muziekcentrum De Bosuil - Weert, Netherlands

13 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

14 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

16 - Schlossgarten / Schloss - Bruchsal, Germany (with Foreigner)

18 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

19 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium

22 - Rockhal - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg (with Judas Priest)

23 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

25 - God Save The Kouign Fest - Penmarch, France

27 - Zenith - Munich, Germany (with Judas Priest)

29 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

30 - Komma - Woergl, Austria

July

2 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

3 - Castello Di San Giusto - Trieste, Italy

6 - SRC Tasmajdan - Belgrade, Serbia (with Whitesnake)

8 - Masters Of Rock - Vizovice, Czech Republic

9 - Hype Park - Krakow, Poland

11 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary, (with Judas Priest)

12 - Dvorana Stozice - Ljubljana, Slovenia (with Judas Priest)

15 - Faliro Olympic Indoor Hall - Athens, Greece (with Judas Priest)

17 - Midalidare Rock - Mogilovo, Bulgaria (with Judas Priest)

18 - Arenele Romane - Bucharest, Romania (with Judas Priest)

19 - Skenderija - Sarajevo, Bosnia (with Whitesnake)

26 - Theatre Antique - Vienne, France (with Judas Priest)

27 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

28 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

30 - Freilichtbuhne Peißnitzinsel - Halle (Saale), Germany (with Judas Priest)

31 - Rudolf Weber Arena - Oberhausen, Germany (with Judas Priest)

August

2 - Brose Arena - Bamberg, Germany (with Judas Priest)

5 - Time To Rock Festival - Knislinge, Sweden