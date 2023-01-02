THE DEAD DAISIES Release 2022 Recap Video

January 2, 2023, 15 minutes ago

The Dead Daisies have released a 2022 recap video. Watch below.

Says the band: "What with writing, recording & releasing our new album Radiance, along with extensive touring throughout the EU, US, UK & Ireland, 2022 was both busy and fun! Thought we'd give you a snapshot of some of our favourite moments. We're all going fishing for a week to recharge our batteries... we'll be back with more Daisies antics soon so stay tuned."



