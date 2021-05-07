THE DEAD DAISIES Release Animated Video For "Like No Other"

The Dead Daisies, who recently released thier album Holy Ground, have unleashed their latest video, "Like No Other". Check it out below. Following is a message from the band:

"This ground-breaking multi-platform interconnecting narrative, first sees Daisy emerging from the Daisyland underworld in the 'Bustle And Flow' music video. She now dominates in the Daisy's Revenge mobile game, setting player challenges in Daisyland as her journey continues with The Dead Daisies latest single release as the soundtrack. The story picks up as Daisy travels to the future to face a new enemy. The new single 'Liker No Other 2021' is a radio edit featuring drummer Tommy Clufetos’ monstrous beats, who has recently returned to the line-up."

The Dead Daisies' new album, Holy Ground, is available via SPV. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video:

"Unspoken" lyric video: