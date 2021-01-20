THE DEAD DAISIES Release "Chosen And Justified" Behind The Scenes Video

The Dead Daisies have released the new video below, offering a behind the scenes look at the recording of "Chosen And Justified" in the South of France. The song appears on their new album, Holy Ground, scheduled for release on Friday (January 22) via SPV.

Influenced by '70s and early '80s rock, The Dead Daisies sound is soulful and accessible – equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner: muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks. With stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows, fans across the globe are discovering the band that is bringing back Rock & Roll!

The current incarnation of The Dead Daisies features guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline), bassist and singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

Pre-order the Holy Ground album here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video:

Album recap video: