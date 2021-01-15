THE DEAD DAISIES Release Making Of "Bustle And Flow" Video

The Dead Daisies have released "making of" footage for the video for "Bustle And Flow", a single from the band's upcoming Holy Ground album, out on January 22. Watch below:

Pre-order the Holy Ground album here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground" (Dance With The Dead Remix) video:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

“Bustle And Flow” video: