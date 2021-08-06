THE DEAD DAISIES Release "My Fate" (Radio Edit); Video Teaser Streaming

"We LOVED playing 'My Fate' live and, for those who were at the shows, it seemed to rock your world as well," states a message from The Dead Daisies. "Sooo... for all you guys, ''My Fate (Radio Edit) is out today!"

Stream the single at Spotify and Apple Music, and watch a video teaser below.

More from the band: "As you all look forward to the upcoming Like No Other World Tour, we’re invading the airwaves with the release of ‘My Fate’! The crowds lapped up this darker and more mysterious track during the warm-up shows in the US last month and we love playing this song live! ‘My Fate’ is available now on your favourite digital platforms so stream away and turn it up loud!

"We’re ready and rearing to head out on their Like No Other Tour kicking off at the Apollo Theater in Rochford Illinois on September 10th with twenty nights of Rock and Comedy featuring the high energy Arizona rock trio The Black Moods and former ‘That Metal Show’ comedic icon Don Jamieson! Let’s enjoy this ride together!!"

Tour dates:

September

10 - The Apollo Theater AC - Rockford, IL

11 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

13 - Piere’s - Fort Wayne, IN

14 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

17 - The Showplace Theater - Buffalo, NY

18 - The Landis - Vineland, NJ

20 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

22 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

24 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

25 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

27 - Pop’s - Sauget, IL

29 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

30 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

October

2 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

3 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

7 - Ramona Mainstage - San Diego, CA

9 - The Vermont - Hollywood, CA

10 - Goldfield Trading Post (Placer) - Roseville, CA

12 - Alberta Rose Theater - Portland, OR

15 - Neptune Theater - Seattle, WA