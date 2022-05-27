THE DEAD DAISIES Release New "Radiance" Single

"Radiance" is the first single from The Dead Daisies' upcoming new album, set for release in August. The band have been writing and recording over the last couple of months in Los Angeles with esteemed producer Ben Grosse at the Mix Roomstudios.

A thunderous opening, sets the pace for "Radiance", an eclectic, heavy rock track. The riff digs deep into a 1970's vibe originally created in the industrious heartland of England. With Glenn Hughes' powering vocal, towering above the musical storm provided by the twin guitars of Doug Aldrich and David Lowy and hugely earthshaking drums from Brian Tichy you better set the dial to eleven for this one!

Glenn Hughes: "'Radiance' was the first song we wrote for the album and wanted to address a universal awakening with the lyrical content. Musically it’s heavy on groove and movement."

Returning to the Daisies fold is drummer extraordinaire Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), uniting with Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) and David Lowy (MINK, Red Phoenix), so prepare for a massive dose of undiluted rock on their EU Summer tour.

Brian Tichy: "I’m excited for everyone to hear ‘Radiance’, a little slab of new Daisies rock! It’s been a lot of fun recording with Doug, Glenn and David, and now I’m psyched to throw down live with the guys! Hope to see you all out there on tour this year!"

The meta cinematic for "Radiance" will transport you into a parallel universe with the Daisies' digital offspring, The Meta Daisies. Accompanying them in this new dimension is their guardian Daisy at the helm. ‘Radiance’ will give you a taste of what’s to come in the Daisyland Metaverse.

"Radiance" is available via digital platforms found here.