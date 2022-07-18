THE DEAD DAISIES Share European Summer Tour Wrap Video: Week 7

The Dead Daisies have shared the new video below, stating: "From Hungary to Bulgaria we've ripped up stages, felt the love, and had an absolute blast! The audiences have been totally amazin' & we're having so much fun! Check out our rockin' travel antics here..."

Hot off the back of their European Summer Tour, The Dead Daisies are primed to hit the US this fall. The band have been busy radiating some heat in the EU playing with the likes of Judas Priest, Foreigner and on some major Festival dates. They’re really looking forward to tearing up stages from the East to West coast playing new music along with the classic hits you know and love on a series of dates across the US.

The band has created a specially priced “Have A Drink On Us” ticket bundle for our fans which includes a beverage and an exclusive Daisies T-shirt. The bundle is limited to 100 tickets per show, so get yours now at thedeaddaisies.com.

“Look out!! We’re hitting a few of the best RnR cities starting in early September. Can’t wait to play you the new tunes!!! See you on tour!!” - Doug Aldrich

While they shine on tour, the band’s second single, “Shine On” from their upcoming album slated for late September, comes out today. With The Daisies' trademark Aussie rock stamp all over it, this hard driving track is one to sink your teeth into and set to become an instant anthem.

"Straight up Aussie rock, it started as a riff I wrote on the tour bus and now here it is!" - David Lowy

“Here’s another slab of driving, pounding rock from your friends in The Dead Daisies! The new single is ‘Shine On’. I had a blast recording this with the guys, and hope y’all dig it as well!” - Brian Tichy

Make sure you don’t miss Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), and David Lowy (MINK, Red Phoenix), when they come to a town near you in the fall.

Dates:

September

7 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater

10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

11 - Fall Church, VA - State Theatre

14 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont Hollywood

21 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

23 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile