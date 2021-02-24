THE DEAD YEAR Feat. Former DARKEST HOUR, DAUGHTERS OF MARA Members Release “Scars” Single

The Dead Year, featuring songwriters Kris Norris (Darkest Hour) and Shawn Zuzek (Daughters Of Mara) was born in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two came together for an informal, “just for fun” project that has evolved into something much more. The duo describe The Dead Year as “stripped down and right up the middle, the results are powerful and direct.”

Debut single, “Scars”, features Kanky Lora (Soulfly/Straight Line Stitch) on drums and Marco Rivao (Samael) on keys.