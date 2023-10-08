The DEF LEPPARD #2 Hit Single That Was Inspired By QUEEN, THE BEATLES, AEROSMITH And AC/DC; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"What do Queen’s 'We Will Rock You', The Beatles’ 'Come Together', Aerosmith’s 'Walk This Way', and AC/DC’s 'Back In Black' all have in common? Well, today’s featured song, 'Pour Some Sugar On Me', by Def Leppard. Each of these songs played a role in the creation of this 11th-hour hybrid track. Actually, Joe Elliot didn’t think it was worth recording and just wanted to save it for the next album. I mean, Def Leppard had been in the studio for years working on Hysteria and were ready to be done. But when their producer Mutt Lange heard him playing it, he said that they had to do it. HAD TO. It was the best hook he’d heard in 5 years. It was the right call because it became the most important track on the record. It saved the album from being a failure and turned it into a blockbuster. It single-handedly turned everything around."