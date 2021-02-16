THE DEVIL'S TRADE Join Forces With JOHN CONNOR On "Dead Sister Merope"; Music Video

Dark folk project, The Devil's Trade, has teamed up with industrial noise artist John Connor (LLNN) to collaborate on a new creative approach for the track "Dead Sister". With the incorporation of dark beats and other electronic additions, a new sonic version was born; "Dead Sister Merope". Watch the video below.

The band comments on the collaboration: "Only a handful of bands create such worlds I can relate to and when I saw LLNN in Budapest a few years ago, I immediately became a fan. So when Rasmus and Ketil asked me about their new electronic project, John Connor, I had a very hard time not to act like a crazy fanboy. Being a singer songwriter without a band I can build my songs up to a certain level but never to its full potential. They built it to a higher level where I am not able to go alone and where it became bigger than just a song."

Says John Connor: "With admiration for sci-fi music composers such as Alex North (Stanley Kubrick, 2001 - A Space Odyssey), Jóhan Jóhannsson (Denis Villeneuve, Arrival) and of course Brad Fiedel (James Cameron, Terminator) our creative approach was to launch 'Dead Sister' into space and in orbit. To create 'something else' light years apart from the original. Though still by maintaining the integrity and sincerity of the vocals. We’ve been enjoying the music from The Devil’s Trade for quite some time now, so it’s been a great experience to finally be working together. It's an interesting match of musical expressions formed by the same DNA."

The original version of "Dead Sister" is featured on the album Call Of The Iron Peak, released in August 2020. The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"The Iron Peak"

"Dead Sister"

"III"

"No Arrival"

"Expelling Of The Crafty Ape"

"IIIIIIIIIIII"

"Három Árva"

"Eyes In The Fire"

"IIIIII"

"Dreams From The Rot"

"The Call Of The Iron Peak"

Album stream: