THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Announce Color Decay Deluxe Edition With 10 Additional Tracks; "Reaching" Video Streaming

The Devil Wears Prada - Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] - are thrilled to announce a deluxe edition of their eighth album, Color Decay, which arrives May 5 via Solid State. Pre-order it here.

The expanded version will be available digitally and on vinyl. It will include 10 additional tracks - a treasure trove that features two new songs, acoustic versions of Color Decay favorites, live renditions, and remixes. Collectors, rejoice!

"We've been so proud of and grateful for Color Decay feedback, and with that, we're releasing our first deluxe edition in 15 years. Listeners have all chimed in with favorited tracks and we've cooked up a bunch of videos; fast forward, we figured we had no choice but to grow the Color Decay universe even bigger," the band says.

And with that, TDWP have shared the video for the new track, "Reaching." Watch it below.

"'Reaching' is a song about unapologetic growth," says Hranica. "I feel we often hear songs of resilience and strength that don't really cover the dirty, harder times. It takes struggle and failure to better oneself, and I think that's the soul of this tune."

Color Decay tracklisting:

"Exhibition"

"Salt"

"Watchtower"

"Noise"

"Broken"

"Sacrifice"

"Trapped"

"Time"

"Twenty-Five"

"Fire"

"Hallucinate"

"Cancer"

Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

"Reaching"

"Ignorance"

"Salt" (Acoustic)

"Broken" (Acoustic)

"Sacrifice" (Acoustic

"Cancer" (Acoustic)

"Watchtower" (Live)

"Salt" (Live)

"Sacrifice" (Ray Volpe Remix)

"Salt" (Fairlane Remix)

TDWP will hit the road with August Burns Red on the second leg of tour next month.

(Photo - Imani Givertz)