THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Announce Fall 2024 Tour
July 9, 2024, 28 minutes ago
The Devil Wears Prada have shared their fall 2024 tour plans. The band will hit the road on a headline run, with support from Silent Planet, Like Moths To Flames, and Greyhaven. An additional act on the bill will be announced at a later date. All dates are listed below.
Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal Tour go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 10 AM local time. Tickets and VIP packages will be available here.
TDWP will appear at When We Were Young in Las Vegas and Furnace Fest in Birmingham in October.
"The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal," the band states. "We are thrilled to announce our Fall 2024 Headline Tour with an incredible lineup of bands. This will be the craziest TDWP show you've ever seen, so get your tickets now before they're all gone! See you in the pit."
Tour dates:
October
25 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
31 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
November
1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
2 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth
3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Works
7 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
9 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes
15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
16 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
22 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
24 - Portland, OR - Roseland
26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco
30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
December
1 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey
The Devil Wears Prada recently shared a new version of "Reasons", the collab track they released with electronic artists Excision and Wooli back in April 2023. The new version features LØLØ. Stream/download here, and watch a visualizer video below.
"When we made 'Reasons' with Excision and Wooli, we knew we had to play it live because the energy was just so high," the band explains. "We revamped the song to work in a TDWP set, and it went off so well that we decided to hit the studio and capture this new live version of the song."
They continue, "Bringing in the amazingly talented LØLØ as a feature has breathed even more life into the song, resulting in a song that defies genre and captures the spirit of how the song feels in a full room going absolutely nuts. We know that our fans will enjoy this version of 'Reasons' as much as we love playing it every night."
LØLØ offers her insight into this unique collaboration, saying, "I was really excited when TDWP asked me to feature on this track. I've always thought they were so awesome but never thought I'd end up collaborating on a track with them. I think I probably just got a lot cooler."
(Photo - Imani Givertz)