THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Announce Fall 2024 Tour

The Devil Wears Prada have shared their fall 2024 tour plans. The band will hit the road on a headline run, with support from Silent Planet, Like Moths To Flames, and Greyhaven. An additional act on the bill will be announced at a later date. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal Tour go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 10 AM local time. Tickets and VIP packages will be available here.

TDWP will appear at When We Were Young in Las Vegas and Furnace Fest in Birmingham in October.

"The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal," the band states. "We are thrilled to announce our Fall 2024 Headline Tour with an incredible lineup of bands. This will be the craziest TDWP show you've ever seen, so get your tickets now before they're all gone! See you in the pit."

Tour dates:

October

25 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

31 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

November

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

2 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth

3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Works

7 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

9 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

16 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

22 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

24 - Portland, OR - Roseland

26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

December

1 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

The Devil Wears Prada recently shared a new version of "Reasons", the collab track they released with electronic artists Excision and Wooli back in April 2023. The new version features LØLØ. Stream/download here, and watch a visualizer video below.

"When we made 'Reasons' with Excision and Wooli, we knew we had to play it live because the energy was just so high," the band explains. "We revamped the song to work in a TDWP set, and it went off so well that we decided to hit the studio and capture this new live version of the song."

They continue, "Bringing in the amazingly talented LØLØ as a feature has breathed even more life into the song, resulting in a song that defies genre and captures the spirit of how the song feels in a full room going absolutely nuts. We know that our fans will enjoy this version of 'Reasons' as much as we love playing it every night."

LØLØ offers her insight into this unique collaboration, saying, "I was really excited when TDWP asked me to feature on this track. I've always thought they were so awesome but never thought I'd end up collaborating on a track with them. I think I probably just got a lot cooler."

(Photo - Imani Givertz)