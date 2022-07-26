THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Debut "Time" Music Video

The Devil Wears Prada - Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] - recently announced their eighth album, Color Decay. Today, the band has shared the video for "Time". Watch below.

"Not to be too obvious, but this song is about how we are all victims to the passing of time," The Devil Wears Prada say about the track's deeper meaning. "It can feel so fast or too slow, but it is never on our side. That sentiment mixed with one of the heaviest riffs on the record and an industrial, almost-EDM format make it a standout."

About the video, the band says, "Our goal for 'Time' was to create an entirely new visual for the band. Something that would fit the combination of aggressive riffs and the pulsing vibes in the song. Working with Chris and Kate again, their use of a dance troupe with amazing choreography really helps emphasize the chaotic feelings of speeding up and slowing down that the lyrics spell."

Color Decay will arrive on September 16 via Solid State. Pre-order it here.

Color Decay tracklisting:

"Exhibition"

"Salt"

"Watchtower"

"Noise"

"Broken"

"Sacrifice"

"Trapped"

"Time"

"Twenty-Five"

"Fire"

"Hallucinate"

"Cancer"

"Salt" video:

"Watchtower" video:

The band will embark on a summer 2022 headline tour. TDWP will hit the road on August 4 in Milwaukee and the trek runs through September 10 in Columbia, South Carolina. Stray From The Path and Dying Wish will also appear. The Devil Wears Prada will perform the Zombie EP and the ZII EP in full, along with a selection of greatest hits, making each show a special night for TDWP fans both new and old!

(Photo - Imani Givertz)