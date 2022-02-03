THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Drop "Watchtower" Video

The Devil Wears Prada — Mike Hranica (vocals), Jeremy DePoyster (vocals, guitar), Mason Nagy (bass), Kyle Sipress (guitar), Jonathan Gering (keys, synthesizers), and Giuseppe Capolupo (drums) — have shared the video for the brand new song "Watchtower".

"The idea of this song is about a person being intentionally difficult even though happiness wants to find him/her," Hranica says, giving the listener a deeper insight into the powerful subject matter. "In handling my own mental health struggles, I've found that I oftentimes never choose contentment on a fundamental basis: almost like I've skipped Step One. The narrator of 'Watchtower' is afraid to approach Step One and instead flees to perceive his/her life as a sort of passive overlooker instead."

Stream / download "Watchtower" at this location.

The Devil Wears Prada will be back on tour this spring, hitting the road with Beartooth, Silverstein, and Erra. All dates are below.

March

26 — Fort Wayne, IN — Clyde Theatre

27 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom

28 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air

30 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

April

1 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

2 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

3 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

5 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

6 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

7 — Phoenix, AZ — Van Buren

9 — Lubbock, TX — Lonestar Amphitheater

10 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

12 — Austin, TX — Stubbs

13 — Edinburg, TX — Bert Ogden Arena

15 — Corpus Christi, TX — Concrete Street Amphitheater

16 — New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater

17 — Nashville, TN — Wildhorse Saloon

19 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheater

21 — Columbia, SC — The Senate

22 — Richmond, VA — The National

23 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

24 — Norfolk, VA — The Norva

26 — Providence, RI — The Strand

27 — Long Island, NY — The Paramount

29 — Trenton, NJ — Cure Insurance Arena

30 — New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall

May

1 — Rochester, NY — The Armory

3 — Louisville, KY — Old Forester's Paristown Hall