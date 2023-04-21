THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Share “Ignorance” Video

The Devil Wears Prada — Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] — will release the deluxe edition of their eighth album Color Decay on May 5 via Solid State. Preorder here.

The expanded version will be available digitally and on vinyl. It will include 10 additional tracks — a treasure trove that features two new songs, acoustic versions of Color Decay favorites, live renditions, and remixes.

Today, the band has shared the video for the additional song "Ignorance."

"This track came about near the very end of the Color Decay sessions," the band shares. "We had almost wrapped the record when Kyle cooked up the original demo for it, and we knew it was something special! We are stoked that it's finally getting released and that we can continue our expansion of the Color Decay universe."

The band continues, "Writing and producing 'Ignorance' was like an experiment in what we can do as The Devil Wears Prada. We are always trying to push our creative boundaries, and this track delivers that with a combination of things you wouldn't expect from us, like an acoustic intro, a guitar solo, and a bunch of hyperpop synths."

Color Decay tracklisting:

"Exhibition"

"Salt"

"Watchtower"

"Noise"

"Broken"

"Sacrifice"

"Trapped"

"Time"

"Twenty-Five"

"Fire"

"Hallucinate"

"Cancer"

Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

"Reaching"

"Ignorance"

"Salt" (Acoustic)

"Broken" (Acoustic)

"Sacrifice" (Acoustic

"Cancer" (Acoustic)

"Watchtower" (Live)

"Salt" (Live)

"Sacrifice" (Ray Volpe Remix)

"Salt" (Fairlane Remix)

"Ignorance" video:

"Reaching":

TDWP are back on the road with August Burns Red.

Dates:

April

22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

26 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

May

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

6 - Richmond, VA - The National

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

12 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole

(Photo - Imani Givertz)