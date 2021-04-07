THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA To Release ZII EP In May (Video Trailer); Livestream Event Confirmed

The Devil Wears Prada can always be counted on to challenge themselves - and the world around them with their music. The band - Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] - refuse to be hemmed in by boundaries.

With their new ZII EP, which arrives May 21 via Solid State Records, The Devil Wears Prada did not come to play. It's a discordant, dissonant exercise in excellence. Watch a trailer below.

The band has also planned a livestream event for Saturday, May 15, during which they will play the entire ZII EP in full. Fans can purchase tickets along with the pre-order of the EP.

The original Zombie EP dropped all the way back in August 2010 and remains an intense fan favorite. While not a chronological release in the TDWP catalog, ZII is the next chapter.

"There's no question that the Zombie EP is a fan favorite and a record that really set the pace for us as a heavier band," The Devil Wears Prada said, offering insight into this EP in relation to their catalog. "A goal we had for this EP was to pay tribute to ZI while honing in on the characteristics that we enjoy about heavy music today and the directions we want to see it heading."

They continue, "We just had our first song go to radio with 'Chemical', and now in the same year, we will be releasing the heaviest music of our career with ZII. This isn't just a new chapter for the Zombie EP; this is a new chapter for us as a band, and an opportunity to lean into both sounds in ways that feel better than ever. We've found our footing with these six members. Now we're stepping on the gas and not letting up."

The band finishes, "Before, there were five songs about how to fend off the apocalypse. Now, there are five songs of hopelessness against the hoard.”

Pre-order the ZII EP here.

ZII EP tracklisting:

"Nightfall"

"Forlorn"

"Termination"

"Nora"

"Contagion"

Trailer: