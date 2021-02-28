THE DIRTY MOVIES Featuring TODD KERNS Cover VAN HALEN's "On Fire"

February 28, 2021, an hour ago

Introducing The Dirty Movies. This fabulous foursome features half of Toque - vocalist Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric) and drummer Shane Gaalaas (Yngwie Malmsteen, Michael Schenker) - along with guitarist Toshi Yanagi, and bassist Coray McComic.

In the video below, The Dirty Movies cover "On Fire", which is the final track on Van Halen's self-titled debut album from 1978.

Get your own digital copy of The Dirty Movies' version of "On Fire" now at this location.

 



