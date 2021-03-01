THE DIRTY MOVIES Featuring TODD KERNS Cover VAN HALEN's "Outta Love Again"

"It’s been a few months since King Eddie Van Halen passed away. We are all inspired by His music. For respect, we have been working on some tribute recordings/videos," says The Dirty Movies.

The Dirty Movies features half of Toque - vocalist Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric) and drummer Shane Gaalaas (Yngwie Malmsteen, Michael Schenker) - along with guitarist Toshi Yanagi (Jimmy Kimmel Live), and bassist Coray McComic (Willie Nelson, Neil Young).

In the video below, The Dirty Movies cover "Outta Love Again", from Van Halen's second album, Van Halen II, released in 1979.

Previously, The Dirty Movies covered "On Fire", which is the final track on Van Halen's self-titled debut album from 1978.

Get your own digital copy of The Dirty Movies' version of "On Fire" now at this location.