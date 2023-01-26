THE DOORS - "When You're Strange" Documentary To Receive Network Premier On AXS TV

The network premiere of "When You’re Stange: A Film About The Doors" is scheduled for February 1 at 9/8c on AXS TV.

The documentary uncovers historic and previously unseen footage of the illustrious rock band and provides new insight into the revolutionary impact of its music and legacy. Directed by award-winning writer/director Tom DiCillo and narrated by Johnny Depp, the film is a riveting account of the band’s history.

Produced by Wolf Films/Strange Pictures, in association with Rhino Entertainment, the 90-minute film is the first feature documentary about The Doors. Additional credits for the film include producers Peter Jankowski, Dick Wolf, John Beug and Jeff Jampol.



