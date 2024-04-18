THE DREADFUL TIDES Release Explosive New Single / Video "Fire In The Hole"

Australian rock powerhouse The Dreadful Tides have unleashed their latest single, "Fire In The Hole," electrifying fans with a sound that harkens back to the golden age of '70s rock, combined with the raw power of today's heavy hitters. Known for their fierce riffs and captivating live performances, the Melbourne-based quartet is firing on all cylinders, promising to make 2024 a landmark year.

Since their debut in 2021, The Dreadful Tides have redefined the rock landscape, blending classic influences from Black Label Society and Black Sabbath with a modern twist that resonates with fans of heavy, compelling music. The band's dedication to the rich, dynamic sounds of the Les Paul and Marshall amp combo, coupled with deep, resonant drums and journey-like bass lines, creates an audio experience that's both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary.

"Fire In The Hole" showcases Jimmy Black's powerful vocals and the band’s knack for crafting songs that are as anthemic as they are gritty. The single captures the essence of The Dreadful Tides' unique sound, which has already earned them over 100,000 streams and a solid presence on Australian radio.

"The energy we bring to 'Fire In The Hole' is a testament to TDT’s journey so far and a preview of where we're headed," says The Dreadful Tides. "This track is for anyone who loves their rock loud, heavy, and full of soul."

"Fire In The Hole" is currently available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can also look forward to more single releases throughout the year, each promising to deliver the hard-hitting, heart-pounding rock that The Dreadful Tides are known for.

For further details, visit The Dreadful Tides on Facebook.