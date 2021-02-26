THE END MACHINE Feat. Featuring Original DOKKEN Members, WARRANT Frontman Reveal More Phase2 Album Details; "Blood And Money" Music Video Streaming

The End Machine are back with their sophomore album, Phase2, which follows on the heels of their well-received and successful self-titled debut album released in 2018.

The End Machine features former classic Dokken lineup members George Lynch and Jeff Pilson, with the awesome singer Robert Mason (Warrant, Lynch Mob) on lead vocals. Classic Dokken drummer Mick Brown handled drums on the first album, but is now retired, so in his place behind the drum kit is none other than his brother Steve Brown.

Phase2 will be released on April 9, but fans can get their first taste of the album today with the release of the new single and video, "Blood And Money". Watch the video below, and pre/order save Phase2 here.

Available on CD/Ltd. Ed. Color LP/Digital. Limited Edition Crystal vinyl is available exclusively from the Frontiers' U.S. and EU webstores. Limited Edition Red vinyl is available exclusively for the U.S. market and will be available through all physical retailers there. Limited Edition White vinyl is available exclusively for the EU market and will be available through all physical retailers there.

The new The End Machine record, Phase2, builds on the great bluesy hard rock music of the debut, but sees the band move more towards more towards a classic '80s hard rock sound and the result is a 2.0 reboot of a killer music machine.

Says Jeff Pilson, "On this record we set out to make the very best songs possible and are more than excited with how it turned out. We also weren't afraid to let elements of the Dokken sound come through loud and clear. As a result, not only was it a very organic and collaborative process, but it was a helluva lot of fun as well!!! I feel these are some of the best songs we've ever written and I'm blown away by all the performances. George was on fire throughout, Robert makes it clear he's one of the very best rock vocalists around, and Steve delivered with all the passion and enthusiasm any band could ever desire. All in all it is a musical statement we can and will stand behind for a very long time!!!"

Says George Lynch, "Jeff, Robert and I had discussions prior to pre-production and writing sessions that we would make a concerted effort to emphasize hooks and accessibility in our writing. We made sure to constantly remind ourselves of the self-induced parameters we’d created for ourselves so as not to get sidetracked and lose focus. I think that that guidance served us well. I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished with TEM Phase2."

Says Robert Mason, "I feel that Phase2 is a logical progression from our debut record, and I echo Jeff’s point that in the writing process, none of us felt we had to distance ourselves from our past, nor our collective roots. That hit making Lynch/Pilson chemistry and song lineage is surely powerful and present, while allowing me freedom to both embrace it and show my own musical and lyrical flavors. This record shows us solidly in each other’s musical pockets and grooves, and speaking of, Steve Brown showed up to crush it on drums...and he can sing some mighty background vocals! We hope fans of all of our catalogs will embrace TEM and Phase2!"

Originally born from an idea of Frontiers Music Srl President and A&R Director Serafino Perugino, who wanted to have the classic lineup of Dokken team up with a killer vocalist, The End Machine's self-titled debut impressed mightily upon release. Far from being a simple rehash of the members resumes, The End Machine proved to be a gelled unit who sounded exactly like the seasoned pros they are, while taking their hard rock past and putting a stamp of modern production on things courtesy of Pilson.

For their debut album, The End Machine’s sound developed through several initial songwriting sessions between Pilson and Lynch with Mason later partnering with them. While the lineup may have had fans making assumptions about the sound of the band, things took a different turn. Said Pilson at the time, "The real truth of it is that George and I have this great songwriting partnership that's been going on for 35 years, and we love to work together. Robert really gelled with us too, thus making the process smooth."

The tradition started on The End Machine's debut album expands, develops and further impresses on the new album, Phase2.

Tracklisting:

"The Rising"

"Blood And Money"

"We Walk Alone"

"Dark Divide"

"Crack The Sky"

"Prison Or Paradise"

"Plastic Heroes"

"Scars"

"Shine Your Light"

"Devil's Playground"

"Born Of Fire"

"Destiny"

"Blood And Money" video:

Lineup:

Robert Mason - lead and background vocals

George Lynch - guitar

Jeff Pilson - bass, keyboards and background vocals

Steve Brown - drums and background vocals