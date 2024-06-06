THE ETERNAL Launch Official Video For Emotional New Single "When The Fire Dies"

Continuing the thematic journey established in the first single, “Deathlike Silence,” “When The Fire Dies” serves as a poignant exploration of the darker realms within Finnish-Australian metal quartet The Eternal's sonic landscape. The track comes by way of the band’s new album, Skinwalker, set for release on June 28 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Graced by the stellar performances of Dutch cellist Elianne Anemaat (Celestial Season) and Russian vocalist Emily Saaen, a long-time collaborator of the group, the band’s third single delves deeper into the doom aspects of their sound, crafting a slow-burning and emotionally charged narrative. The poetic storytelling of the track is accompanied by a band video of haunting beauty, scripting the transformation and renewal amidst the ashes of fading flames.

Drummer Jan Rechberger (Amorphis) notes, "Imbued with an ethereal quality, Mark [Kelson]'s vocals serve as a beacon of hope amidst the dense and atmospheric soundscape. His haunting delivery adds layers of complexity, evoking a sense of vulnerability and introspection.”

"Lyrically, 'When The Fire Dies' confronts the profound emotions of loss and confusion that accompany the gradual drift between two individuals. The song serves as a cathartic expression of grief, delving into the raw and tumultuous journey of acceptance and letting go," adds mastermind Mark Kelson.

Skinwalker promises a continuation of their rich musical legacy and yet is set to be a defining moment creatively for the band. The album features several notable guest appearances including Tomi Joutsen (Amorphis), Santeri Kallio (Amorphis), Sami Yli-Sirniö (Kreator) and award-winning Tuvian throat singer Albert Kuvezin (YAT-KHA) to name a few. Recorded at guitarist/singer Mark Kelson's Lucidity Sound Studios and drummer Jan Rechberger's Moon Unit Studios and produced by Kelson, Rechberger as well as guitarist Richie Poate, the record was mixed by Mark and Jan at Moon Unit before sending it off to Crystal Mastering in Melbourne, Australia. In the end, creative force Kelson was even responsible for the artwork, supported by the prominent skills of Travis Smith (Opeth, Amorphis).

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice (CD-digi, transparent/black marbled 2LP)

Tracklisting:

“Abandoned By Hope”

“Deathlike Silence”

“Under The Black”

“Temptation’s Door”

“The Iconoclast”

“When The Fire Dies”

“Fall Upon The Earth”

“Skinwalker”

“Shattered Remains”

