THE FERRYMEN Feat. RONNIE ROMERO, MAGNUS KARLSSON, MIKE TERRANA Release “Above It All” Visualizer; Iron Will Out Now

Melodic metal powerhouse The Ferrymen (Magnus Karlsson, Ronnie Romero, and Mike Terrana) have released their new studio album, 'Iron Will', out now via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate, The Ferrymen have released a visualizer for the new single “Above It All”, available to view below.

Guitarist Magnus Karlsson describes the new single:

“'Above It All' is probably my favourite song of the Iron Will album, with beautiful lyrics by Jane E Gillard. The chorus is a blend of dual melodies soaring together. And of course, with Ronnie singing his heart out and Mike’s awesome groove it really became something special we can be proud of and hope that you will enjoy! May it move you, inspire you, and lift you... above it all!”

Guitarist Magnus Karlsson expresses his excitement for the release:

“It’s pure fire creating metal with legends like Ronnie and Mike! These tracks hit hard with unrelenting power, but there’s this raw, emotional edge woven into the heaviness that I can’t get enough of. Heavy, honest, and straight from the soul—that’s the vibe we’re bringing”.

“As usual, I just loved singing over Magnus/The Ferrymen songs!! As a singer, there is nothing better to work on melodies and lyrics that inspire your performance, but also in real life day by day, and that’s something I strongly believe the fans of the band like the most of this project.

"Can’t wait for everybody to listen to what, once again, is a strong melodic yet heavy album that I am very proud of”, adds vocalist Ronnie Romero.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Choke Hold”

“Mother Unholy”

“Iron Will”

“Above It All”

“Adrenaline”

“Darkest Storm”

“Dreams And Destiny”

“Dust To Dust”

“The Darkness That Divides”

“Mind Games”

“You’re The Joker”

“Iron Will” video: