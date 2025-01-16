THE FIVE HUNDRED Launch Official Music Video For New Single "New World"; Ghostwriter Album Due In February

British metal trailblazers, The Five Hundred, kickstart the new year with the release of their new single, "New World", the final single release before dropping their new full-length album, Ghostwriter, on February 28.

Accompanied by an impressive music video directed by Oli Duncanson, the track delivers a gripping exploration of survival, isolation, and hope in the aftermath of chaos.

"'New World' is an anthem for a shattered reality - a haunting journey through a dystopian landscape where survival means facing the unknown. It’s a soundtrack for those who find strength in the ruins of yesterday,” the band shares.

Find the video below.

Since their emergence in the early 2010s, The Five Hundred have captivated fans with their unique sound that blends the brutal intensity of metalcore with the intricate ferocity of djent and progressive metal. Their debut album, Bleed Red, laid the foundation for their immersive, dark sound, while their second release, A World On Fire, solidified their place in modern metal.

With the upcoming album Ghostwriter, The Five Hundred present their most ambitious work yet, proving once again their mastery in crafting epic, evocative soundscapes that linger long after the final note has faded.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Death Of All We Know" (Feat. Mirza Radonjica- Siamese)

"Rainmaker" (Feat. Aaron Matt - Ten56)

"Ruin"

"New World"

"In The Dark"

"Dragged Out" (Feat. Charlie Rolfe - As Everything Unfolds)

"Bodies"

"Empty Hope"

"20 Days"

"Echoes"

"Chaos Sermon" (Feat. Justin Hill - SiKth)

"Where Is Our Humanity?"

"New World" video: