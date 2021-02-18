THE FLOWER KINGS Debut "All I Need Is Love" Music Video

Back in October 2020, progressive rockers The Flower Kings released their new double album, Islands, via InsideOutMusic, just a year after the group’s much celebrated Waiting For Miracles. Today, the band have launched a brand new video for the track "All I Need Is Love".

The band comments: “Hasse Fröberg - this is his contribution, 'All I Need is Love' - to the latest album Islands. The only member, besides Stolt, from the original first line up of The Flower Kings that started in 1994. Still with the band many moons later - vocalist, guitar-player,rock star. This video was recorded around Christmas time - some of it outdoors! A traditional multi-part prog-rock song penned by Fröberg - that has all the elements that put the Swedish 'kings' on the progressive map worldwide.”

The 92-minutes long Islands features artwork by legend Roger Dean (Yes, Asia, Gentle Giant, Greenslade, Uriah Heep) and all trademark sounds and melodies, the band is renowned for. From vintage keys to epic guitar solos, from odd drum patterns to symphonic elements, The Flower Kings present a dynamic and complex record that is bold, bombastic and beautiful.

Islands is available as massive Limited 3LP & 2CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve; as Limited Edition 2CD Digipak and Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Disc One

"Racing With Blinders On"

"From The Ground"

"Black Swan"

"Morning News"

"Broken"

"Goodbye Outrage"

"Journeyman"

"Tangerine"

"Solaris"

"Heart Of The Valley"

"Man In A Two Peace Suit"

Disc Two

"All I Need Is Love"

"A New Species"

"Northern Lights"

"Hidden Angles"

"Serpentine"

"Looking For Answers"

"Telescope"

"Fool’s Gold"

"Between Hope & Fear"

"Islands"

"Black Swan" video:

"Morning News" video:

"From The Ground" visualizer:

"Broken" lyric video:

Lineup:

Roine Stolt - Vocal, Ukulele, Guitars, Additional Keyboards

Hasse Fröberg - Vocal & Acoustic Guitar

Jonas Reingold - Bass, Acoustic Guitar

Zach Kamins - Pianos, Organ, Synthesizers, Mellotron, Orchestrations

Mirko DeMaio - Drums, Percussion

Guest: Rob Townsend - Soprano Saxophone