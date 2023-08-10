THE FLOWER KINGS Debut Music Video For New Single "The Dream"

Now nearing 30 years as a band, The Flower Kings return with their 16th studio album, Look At You Now, out September 8. With its vintage vibes, and the warm and inviting sounds that are reminiscent of legendary and classic 70's albums - Look At You Now is all about the invention of grandiose soundscapes and that analog feel that will transport you to a bygone era of rock with swirling synths & guitars and thematic long-form pieces.

The new single, “The Dream”, is available for streaming here. The video for "The Dream", by 12InchMedia, can be viewed below.

Roine Stolt comments on the new single: "'The Dream' - our new single is actually created from a real-life dream - I woke up from a dream before 6 one morning - remembering the melody and main vocal idea - so I got up, turned on my music ’studio’ and laid down the basic chord and melody of it - singing bare-bones lyrics - just to be sure to remember it. This song is about hope for a better world - came from a dream. Sometimes you get a feel for something that might be “important” - like your subconscious telling you what to do. Once we got to pick songs for the album both Michael and Hasse were insisting this anthem was an important song that need be on this album. We’ll see if they’re right.”

The Flower Kings comments on the new release: “Here’s news from veterans The Flower Kings - Album Nr. 16! Like a ghost ship sailing in from faraway places - a set of new songs leave their mark on 2023 - A year most of us will remember for the wars, the migration & refugees, the wildfires, the lost youth, the melting ice, the economic crisis, too many dead heroes, the political unrest. But also, a year that opens to possibilities, re-birth - new ways of thinking - We think this new album from The Kings of the North gives a bit of both.”

The album will be available in the following versions:

- Ltd. CD 6-Panel Digipak

- Ltd. Gatefold Black 2LP 180g Vinyl

- Ltd. Gatefold Transp. Orange/Black Marbled 2LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 500 copies

- Ltd. Gatefold Transp. Blue 2LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 300 copies

- Ltd. Gatefold Transp. Sunflower Yellow 2LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 300 copies

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Look At You Now tracklisting:

"Beginner's Eyes"

"The Dream"

"Hollow Man"

"Dr. Ribedeaux"

"Mother Earth"

"The Queen"

"The Light in Your Eyes"

"Seasons End"

"Scars"

"Stronghold"

"Father Sky"

"Day For Peace"

"Look At You Now"

"Beginner's Eyes" video:

Remember to catch The Flower Kings on their upcoming European tour. Dates listed on the flyer below:

The Flower Kings lineup:

Roine Stolt - Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards, Percussion

Hasse Fröberg - Vocals

Michael Stolt - Bass, Vocals, Keyboards (Track 5), Guitar (Track 5)

Mirko Demaio - Drums, Percussion, Keyboard (Track 12)

With:

Hasse Bruniusson - Percussion (Track 3)

Lalle Larsson - Synthesizers (Tracks 4,9)

Jannica Lund - Backing Vocal (Tracks 1,2,3,5,7,11,13)

Marjana Semkina - Vocal (Track 12)

Jörgen Sälde - Nylon Guitar (Track 6)

(Photo - Varg Lund)