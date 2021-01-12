THE FLOWER KINGS Launch Music Video For New Song "Black Swan"

Back in October 2020, progressive rockers The Flower Kings released their new double album, Islands, via InsideOutMusic, just a year after the group’s much celebrated Waiting For Miracles. Today, the band have launched a brand new video for the track "Black Swan".

Roine Stolt comments: “'Black Swan' was a little piano melody I wrote around spring 2019 - I thought of it as 'Polish melancholic' or a ballet piano piece. I did present a demo for the Transatlantic sessions but when it didn't stick there I brought it along to the TFK ‘Islands’ session. Here it found its way in to the album and concept and with a slightly more dry guitar-driven sound and with nods to both The Beatles & Queen it became one of my favourite tracks. Hasse delivers some of his finest vocal on the album here.”

The 92-minutes long Islands features artwork by legend Roger Dean (Yes, Asia, Gentle Giant, Greenslade, Uriah Heep) and all trademark sounds and melodies, the band is renowned for. From vintage keys to epic guitar solos, from odd drum patterns to symphonic elements, The Flower Kings present a dynamic and complex record that is bold, bombastic and beautiful.

Islands is available as massive Limited 3LP & 2CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve; as Limited Edition 2CD Digipak and Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Disc One

"Racing With Blinders On"

"From The Ground"

"Black Swan"

"Morning News"

"Broken"

"Goodbye Outrage"

"Journeyman"

"Tangerine"

"Solaris"

"Heart Of The Valley"

"Man In A Two Peace Suit"

Disc Two

"All I Need Is Love"

"A New Species"

"Northern Lights"

"Hidden Angles"

"Serpentine"

"Looking For Answers"

"Telescope"

"Fool’s Gold"

"Between Hope & Fear"

"Islands"

"Morning News" video:

"From The Ground" visualizer:

"Broken" lyric video:

Lineup:

Roine Stolt - Vocal, Ukulele, Guitars, Additional Keyboards

Hasse Fröberg - Vocal & Acoustic Guitar

Jonas Reingold - Bass, Acoustic Guitar

Zach Kamins - Pianos, Organ, Synthesizers, Mellotron, Orchestrations

Mirko DeMaio - Drums, Percussion

Guest: Rob Townsend - Soprano Saxophone