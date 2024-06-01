THE GATHERING's Mandylion Album Certified Gold Almost 30 Years After Release

The Gathering's classic line-up of Hans Rutten, René Rutten, Hugo Prinsen Geerligs, Jelmer Wiersma, Frank Boeijen and Anneke van Giersbergen have shared the following message with their fans:

"Hi everyone, we have some great news to share with you today. Our album Mandylion has officially turned gold in the Netherlands after nearly 30 years! It’s an incredible feeling to know that a new generation has also embraced our music and that it continues to sell after all these years. We are truly grateful for your support and it means so much to us.

To celebrate this special occasion, we decided to get together at Lux Nijmegen, the place where we recorded our Sleepy Buildings album many years ago. It was a wonderful reunion and we had a great time catching up with each other. Thank you Wilko, Ula and Century Media for making this happen.

This gold certification is a testament to the timeless nature of music and how it can bring people together across generations.

Thank you for being a part of this journey with us!"

Mandylion is The Gathering's third studio album. It was released on August 22nd, 1995 by Century Media Records. It is their first album to feature vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen.