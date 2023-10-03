THE GEMS Feat. Former THUNDERMOTHER Members To Release Debut Album In January; "Send Me To The Wolves" Music Video Posted

Rising from the ashes, The Gems redefine the very essence of rock music with their upcoming debut album, Phoenix, out January 26 via Napalm Records. With unwavering determination and raw talent, this trio hailing from Stockholm, Sweden is ready to rewrite the rules and inspire a new era.

Today, the trio reveal their second single, “Send Me To The Wolves”. Their first ever single, "Like A Phoenix", released in June 2023, isn't just a song title; it's a prophecy, a prediction, and a promise. Straight away it gained a remarkable amount of Spotify streams and YouTube video views, and reached #2 on rock radio airplay charts in Germany in no time.

The explosive trio consists of incomparable rock vocalist Guernica Mancini, powerhouse drummer Emlee Johansson, and guitar and bass virtuoso Mona "Demona" Lindgren. Breaking free from the confines of their previous band, Thundermother, they unite under the banner of The Gems in early 2023, igniting a seismic shift in the rock scene. Inspired by legends such as Led Zeppelin and Iron Maiden, The Gems breathe new life into the genre, infusing it with raw power and untamed energy.

With Thundermother, they commanded international stages - electrifying crowds at renowned rock festivals like Wacken, Sweden Rock, and Alcatraz, while supporting legendary acts such as the Scorpions. Three highly acclaimed albums further solidified their place in rock history, with their highest chart entry reaching an impressive #6 with the last two albums on the Official German Album Charts, as well as #2 on the German Airplay Single Charts. Witness the birth of a rock revolution as The Gems take center stage, ready to unleash a storm of pure sonic brilliance.

Check out the official music video for “Send Me To The Wolves” below - the rock business will never be the same again.

The Gems on “Send Me To The Wolves”: "‘Send Me To The Wolves’ is all about overcoming and fighting back, not letting bullies control the narrative. This empowering track is the perfect mix between groovy 70s rock vibes and our modern sound. It is also the first song we wrote together for The Gems and we love it so much!"

The Gems on Phoenix: “Phoenix marks the beginning, the rise of The Gems. This album takes you on a journey through one of our toughest times. Through this creative process we were able to really dig deep and let go of a lot of emotional baggage, and find true happiness in music again. The new found freedom our band has been given us shines through on this album. We couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished, and the true Rock n Roll Sisterhood and community we've built through these few months of our existence. Phoenix is the perfect album for anyone going through a tough time, having the rug pulled out under you and somehow finding the strength to rebuild. You'll get the full range of emotions, masterfully produced by our dear friend Johan Randén, who we also wrote some of the songs with. We hope people will love Phoenix and really enjoy the epic ride this album will take you on.”

Phoenix will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Violet

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Blue

- Deluxe Box, 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Orange, Red Marbled (incl Slipmat, 16p booklet, cotton bag (38x42cm)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Phoenix tracklisting:

"Aurora" - Interlude

"Queens"

"Send Me To The Wolves"

"Domino"

"Silver Tongue"

"Undiscovered Paths"

"Maria's Song" - Interlude

"Ease Your Pain"

"Running"

"Renaissance" - Interlude

"Like A Phoenix"

"P.S.Y.C.H.O"

"Kiss it Goodbye"

"Force Of Nature"

"Fruits Of My Labor"

"Like A Phoenix" - Acoustic Version

"Send Me To The Wolves" video:

"Like A Phoenix" video:

Captivating, chanting intro track “Aurora” allows vocalist Guernica Mancini's distinctive, strong and bluesy vocals shine, and sets the scene before the catchy rock’n’roll anthem “Queens” roars as a celebration of feminine power. Standing up for oneself, fighting back and rising above are some of the main lyrical themes of Phoenix, which “Send Me To The Wolves” is an outstanding example of. The song’s storyline champions overcoming and not giving in to oppressors, before “Domino” takes The Gems’ grooviness to the level of legendary classic rock bands of the 70s.

With emotional tracks like “Undiscovered Paths” and “Fruits Of My Labor”, The Gems bring significant depth and variety to the album, distancing themselves from their history. Stunning interlude “Maria's Song”, featuring violinist Maria Jern, fades into the touching ballad “Ease Your Pain” - giving extra space to the exceptional guitar work of Mona “Demona” Lindgren. Following track “Running” shines as a surefire future hit with more impressive guitar work and Emlee Johansson’s hard hitting drums, before the beautifully stripped down acoustic version of “Like A Phoenix” - backed with acoustic guitar by producer Johan Randén - wraps up The Gems’ debut album.

Phoenix was mastered by Plec Johannsons (Soilwork, Hank von Hell, Firewind) and its artwork was created by ex-Thundermother member Giorgia Carteri (Soilwork, The Nightflight Orchestra).

It is clear that the seasoned musicians of The Gems won’t settle in the shadows of their prior successes. With their fresh, convincing debut offering, The Gems take a stand and leave the past behind. Make no mistake - with Phoenix, The Gems will conquer the international rock scene in a heartbeat.

The Gems are:

Guernica Mancini - Vocals

Emlee Johansson - Drums

Mona “Demona” Lindgren - Guitar, Bass

(Photo - Mikael Hultén)