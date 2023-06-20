The GRAMMYs Officially Ban AI-Generated Works; “Only Humans” Eligible For Awards

The Recording Academy has announced they have banned AI (artificial intelligence) generated works from being eligible to win GRAMMY awards.

In an article on grammy.com, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. spoke about the eligibility requirements for AI-generated content.

“At this point, we are going to allow AI music and content to be submitted, but the GRAMMYs will only be allowed to go to human creators who have contributed creatively in the appropriate categories,” says Mason Jr. “If there's an AI voice singing the song or AI instrumentation, we'll consider it. But in a songwriting-based category, it has to have been written mostly by a human. Same goes for performance categories – only a human performer can be considered for a GRAMMY.

“If AI did the songwriting or created the music, that's a different consideration. But the GRAMMY will go to human creators at this point.

The 66th GRAMMY awards will also feature three new categories – Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.