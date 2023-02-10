THE GUESS WHO Announce New Studio Album, Plein D’Amour; "The King" Music Video Streaming

The Guess Who is a legendary Canadian band who enjoyed chart topping hits in the late 60s and early 70s with an impressive catalogue of songs including "American Woman," "These Eyes," and "No Time." During the course of its career, the band has released 11 studio albums, all of which charted in Canada and the United States.

The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, American Woman, which hit number one in Canada and number nine in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the top ten in Canada. All in all, the Guess Who boasts 14 top-40 singles in the United States and more than 30 in Canada.

Following its critically acclaimed 2018 recording, The Future IS What It Used to Be, the band is currently gearing up to release its latest creation, Plein D’Amour. Band members Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin, and founding member, Garry Peterson have crafted a collection of songs that raises the bar and continues to take things up a notch both musically and sonically.

The Guess Who is primed to take its stunning new music to even greater heights with its spectacular live show. The band is ready to start the newest chapter of its illustrious career in partnership with Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) commencing with the forthcoming release of Plein D’Amour.

Bandmate Michael Staertow expressed it best when he said, “We couldn’t think of a better time to introduce the world to an exceptional collection of songs that exude positivity and cohesive energy, a much needed cultural antidote. Now we ARE love - Plein D’Amour!”.

Founding member, Garry Peterson continues, “After recording this album, and living with it for a while, I believe this is the best album that I have played on.”

Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, comments on the new album, “This new song collection is a progressive-pop blend of well-written material and the musicianship is over the top. Decades later, this band still blows me away!”

Derek Sharp, songwriter and lead vocalist, says, “The King” is a nod to ‘all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Humpty together again’ … however, loving kindness is a universal balm, which can not only put Humpty together again, but turn him into a Prince!

In addition to the first single “The King” the album Plein D’Amour includes seven more new tracks. The album Plein D’Amour was recorded at Villa Sound in Singhampton, Ontario, Canada, with Adam Fair.

The Guess Who are currently on tour in North America. Be sure to catch the band when they get to a city near you!

Tour dates:

February

17 - Bally's Twin River Casino - Lincoln City, RI

18 - The Carolina Opry Theater - Myrtle Beach, SC

21 - Bologna Performing Arts Center - Cleveland, MS

23 - Oxford Performing Arts Center - Oxford, AL

March

11 - Riverside Casino and Golf Resort - Riverside, IA

17 - Golden Nugget Casino - Las Vegas, NV

21 - The King Center - Melbourne, FL

22 - RP Funding Center/Youkey Theatre - Lakeland, FL

24 - Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts - Avon Park, FL

25 - Mahaffey Theater - St. Petersburg, FL

26 - The Parker Playhouse - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

28 - Barbara Mann Performing Arts Hall - Ft. Myers, FL

30 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach, FL

31 - Viterbo University - La Crosse, WI

April

2 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

13 - The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts - Lebanon, IL

14 - Newlin Hall - Danville, KY

15 - The Ritz Theatre - Tiffin, OH

May

12 - Admiral Theatre - Bremerton, WA

14,2023 - Pantages Theater - Tacoma, WA

18 - Blue Ocean Music Hall - Salisbury, MA

19 - Tilles Center/Long Island University - Brookville, NY

20 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

June

2 - Osage Casino Hotel - Tulsa, OK

28 - The Kenley Amphitheater - Layton, UT

30 - The DECC - Duluth, MN

July

1 - The Wade Davis Estate - Hastings, MN

August

17 - Erie County Fair Grandstand - Hamburg, NY

October

7 - Grand Casino Mille Lacs - Onamia, MN

12 - Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

20 - Golden Nugget Casino - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Ameristar Casino - Kansas City, MO

27 - Andiamo Celebrity Show Room - Warren, MI

28 - The Arcada Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

(Photo - Square Shooting Photography)