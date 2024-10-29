THE HALO EFFECT Debut "March Of The Unheard" Music Video

Swedish melodic death metal rising stars, The Halo Effect, have dropped the official music video for their new single, "March Of The Unheard', the title track from their sophomore album, set to be released on January 10. The visually stunning video matches the intensity of the song, blending dark, atmospheric imagery with explosive performance shots, delivering a cinematic experience that complements the band’s signature sound.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new material from The Halo Effect. The upcoming album March Of The Unheard promises to showcase the band's evolving artistry while staying true to the melodic death metal roots that their fans have come to love.

Guitarist Niclas Engelin comments on the song: ”This song is based around the melody theme for the intro on all our ninety-six shows. I just got the idea of starting the whole album with this theme and building a full song around it. Mikael took the whole song to another level with his lyrics, which enlighten the need for our society to hear the voices of the unheard - the powerless."

He continues: "We are all suckers for melancholic melodies in an up tempo beat, and add some harmonies to that, and we get a beautiful Halo song. Working with the mighty Gothenburg Marching band "Göta Lejon" just blew our minds both in the studio and live.. damn they are powerfull!!”

Stream "March Of The Unheard" here, and watch the video below:

March Of The Unheard will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel case

- CD Digi, incl. 3 bonus tracks, 24-page booklet, UV spot varnish & parchment paper **

- 1LP Crystal Clear (Retail)

- 1LP Curacao/Ocean Blue/White Splatter (NB shop)

- 1LP Curacao (Band shop)

- 1LP Yellow (Sweden Rock) + 1 Bonus Track *

- 1LP Light Green (Nordics)

All vinyls come with 24-page booklet, UV spot varnish and parchment paper.

Pre-order the album here.

March Of The Unheard tracklisting:

"Conspire To Deceive"

"Detonate"

"Our Channel To The Darkness"

"Cruel Perception"

"What We Become"

"This Curse Of Silence"

"March Of The Unheard"

"Forever Astray"

"Between Directions"

"A Death That Becomes Us"

"The Burning Point"

"Coda"

Bonus tracks:

"Not Yet Broken" *

"Path Of Fierce Resistance" **

"The Defiant One" **

"Become Surrender" **

"Detonate" video:

Shortly after the album´s release, the band will embark on their first ever headline tour in Europe. Industrial outfit and label mates, Pain, will be special guest on this tour and to round up this great package, melo-death shooting stars from Finland, Bloodred Hourglass, will join as a support.

Tour dates:

January

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

18 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

19 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

21 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

22 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

23 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK´s Steel Mill

24 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Club Academy

25 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

28 - Paris, France - Bataclan

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

31 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

February

1 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

2 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

4 - Berlin, Germany - Kulturbrauerei Kesselhaus

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Blue Stage

8 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

February (The Halo Effect only)

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

12 - Tampere, Finland - Tavara Asema

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Gothenburg Studios

Get tickets here.

The Halo Effect is:

Niclas Engelin - guitar

Jesper Strömblad - guitar

Mikael Stanne - vocals

Peter Iwers - bass

Daniel Svensson - drums

(Photo - Linda Florin)