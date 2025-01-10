THE HALO EFFECT Debut "What We Become" Music Video; March Of The Unheard Album Out Now

The pioneers of melodic death metal are back, and they’re ready to redefine the genre they helped create. The Halo Effect, a band formed by some of the most iconic names in the Gothenburg metal scene, today proudly announces the release of their new album, March Of The Unheard.

More than just a nod to their iconic roots, March Of The Unheard boldly announces that melodic death metal is still evolving. Thirty years after their members first propelled the Gothenburg sound to global prominence, The Halo Effect proves there’s no shortage of fresh ideas and electrifying energy in the genre.

As a testimony of the album’s ferocity, The Halo Effect has released a stunning video for the track "What We Become". A quintessential display of the Gothenburg sound, the track is a masterclass in melodic aggression, featuring razor-sharp guitar leads, driving percussion, and shout-along hooks that have kept metalheads enthralled for generations.

The video perfectly captures the song’s intensity and the band’s vision.

Frontman Mikael Stanne comments: ”The wait is over! Our second album drops today and we could not be more proud of this one. The level of confidence, experience and love of the craft is beyond evident in these songs and to finally be able to share it with all you feels amazing. First up though, just to make sure that you get the album on day one, is our brand new video for the song 'What We Become'! This song is all about how our emotions can break us down and transform our very being through depression, self doubt and insecurity. The video which we shot in an ice cold barn in the middle of nowhere with director Johan Carlén gives the song the right kind of mystique and sense of being forgotten or silenced. Enjoy!”

March Of The Unheard is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel case

- CD Digi, incl. 3 bonus tracks, 24-page booklet, UV spot varnish & parchment paper **

- 1LP Crystal Clear (Retail)

- 1LP Curacao/Ocean Blue/White Splatter (NB shop)

- 1LP Curacao (Band shop)

- 1LP Yellow (Sweden Rock) + 1 Bonus Track *

- 1LP Light Green (Nordics)

All vinyls come with 24-page booklet, UV spot varnish and parchment paper.

Order the album here.

March Of The Unheard tracklisting:

"Conspire To Deceive"

"Detonate"

"Our Channel To The Darkness"

"Cruel Perception"

"What We Become"

"This Curse Of Silence"

"March Of The Unheard"

"Forever Astray"

"Between Directions"

"A Death That Becomes Us"

"The Burning Point"

"Coda"

Bonus tracks:

"Not Yet Broken" *

"Path Of Fierce Resistance" **

"The Defiant One" **

"Become Surrender" **

"March Of The Unheard" video:

"Detonate" video:

"Cruel Perception" video:

The band are set embark on their first ever headline tour in Europe. Industrial outfit and label mates, Pain, will be special guest on this tour and to round up this great package, melo-death shooting stars from Finland, Bloodred Hourglass, will join as support.

Get tickets here.

The Halo Effect is:

Niclas Engelin - guitar

Jesper Strömblad - guitar

Mikael Stanne - vocals

Peter Iwers - bass

Daniel Svensson - drums

(Photo - Linda Florin)