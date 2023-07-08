THE HALO EFFECT Perform Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Four ex-members of In Flames - Mikael Stanne, Jesper Strömblad, Peter Iwers and Daniel Svensson - and still active In Flames guitarist Niclas Engelin founded The Halo Effect to get back to the roots of Gothenburg sound. In 2022, they played Germany for the very first time at Wacken Open Air #31. Check out pro-shot video of "Days Of The Lost", "Feel What I Believe" and "Shadowminds" below.

The Halo Effect recently released a visualizer for the song, "Path Of Fierce Resistance", which was previously released as a Japanese exclusive on the band’s acclaimed debut album, Days Of The Lost, that was released in August 2022.

Frontman Mikael Stanne comments: "'Path Of Fierce Resistance' is a song we wrote for the Days Of The Lost album but it only surfaced on the limited Japanese edition and it has been very close to us and having it here now for all to hear feels fantastic. The new album is in the works and we are incredibly excited about it, so consider this as something to keep you guys going until we unveil what is coming next. The song is another Jesper and Niclas classic that features everything that we love doing together in this band. Lyrically it deals with unrealistic expectations and about how important it is to follow one's own path and be adamant about it no matter what. We start our tour in the US on the 20th of May and we are beyond stoked to bring this band to America for the first time. Do not miss this!"

Stream the track here, and watch the visualizer below:

The Halo Effect recently uploaded their official band documentary, which can be viewed below:

Lineup:

Niclas Engelin - guitar

Jesper Strömblad - guitar

Mikael Stanne - vocals

Peter Iwers - bass

Daniel Svensson - drums