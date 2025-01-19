THE HANDSOME DEVILS Feat. TODD KERNS Perform "Danger" Live At KISS Cancer Goodbye III Benefit; Pro-Shot Video

KISS Cancer Goodbye III, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, took place December 6 - 8, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida.

The Handsome Devils performed the entire Creatures Of The Night album at Kiss Cancer Goodbye III, and benefit organizers are releasing the entire show on their YouTube channel. Every week, a new video will appear on Friday at 8am PST.

The Handsome Devils is comprised of: Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators) - guitar and vocals, Gabriel Connor (Red Devil Vortex) - bass and vocals, Joey Cassata (Ace Frehley) - drums, and Luis Kalil (Red Devil Vortex) - lead guitar.

Professionally filmed video, courtesy of Undaunted Media, of The Handsome Devils performing "Danger" from Creatures Of The Night, which was released in 1982 via Casablanca Records, can be enjoyed below.

Check out the previously released videos for "Creatures Of The Night", "Saint And Sinner", "Keep Me Comin'", and "Rock N' Roll Hell":