THE HANGMEN Hit The Road In April To Support New Album, Stories To Tell

The Hangmen kick off their tour on April 4th in New Orleans, Louisiana, and finish out April 14th at the Whisky on the Sunset Strip with special guests Motorcycle Boy. All dates feature The Oxys from Austin, Texas and the show at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, California will be co-headlined by pioneers of West Coast punk, The Zeros. The band says: “We just toured Europe and we’re excited to bring our Stories To Tell Tour stateside starting this spring with The Oxys.”

Catch The Hangmen live at the following venues:

April

4 - Santos Bar - New Orleans, LA

6 - The Lost Well - Austin, TX

7 - Three Links - Dallas, TX

10 - Yucca Tap Room - Tempe, AZ

11 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

12 - Casbah - San Diego, CA

13 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

14 - Whisky a Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

“I find myself totally fixated by The Hangmen's dirty, sloppy, scuzz drenched, spilled beer, piss stained, rawk crud noise stylings,” says Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, Black Flag, OFF!). “They channel the Ramones, Gun Club, Cramps and the Rolling Stones and turn it all into a wild musical slop that gets stuck between your ears!”

Stories To Tell, out now on Acetate Records, was produced by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, X, Beck) and was mixed and mastered by Andy Carpenter (The Dwarves, Supersuckers, Circle Jerks, Bouncing Souls).

Eddie Spaghetti (Supersuckers) says: “This may just be the best record The Hangmen have ever made. The hits just keep on coming! I give it six stars out of five!”

"Broken Heartland"

"Midnight Riders"

"Last Time I Saw You"

"On The Outside"

"Sinister Purpose"

"Bayou Moon"

"Behind The Wheel"

"Stories To Tell"

"Hard Luck Jim"

"Runnin' Kind"

The Hangmen formed in 1986, were managed by Keith Morris (Circle Jerks), had a record out on a major label and another one produced by Rob Younger (Radio Birdman) for DGC Records which was sadly never released. They have toured the world and are now on their eighth album. Lead singer Bryan Small (also rhythm guitar) and his partners in rock -- Angelique Congleton on bass and backing vocals, Jimmy James on lead guitar and Jorge E. Disguster on drums and backing vocals -- continue to charge forward with the headlong momentum of a runaway train.

(Photo credit: Melissa Babasin)