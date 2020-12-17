THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Announces New Solo Album Starzinger, Reveals Video For "Stars & Ponies"

Swedish guitarist and producer Ola Englund, renowned for his work with Six Feet Under, The Haunted and Feared, will release his second solo album titled Starzinger in early 2021.

Mixed and mastered by Clawfinger’s Jocke Skog, Starzinger follows-up Englund’s debut solo album, Master Of The Universe, released in early 2018 and features Delta Empire on drums along with a number of guest appearances, including guitar virtuoso Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore).

Portraying the artwork of Costin Chioreanu (Paradise Lost, At The Gates, Emperor), Starzinger sees Englund merging influences of prog with '80s rock and metal. "Compared to the previous album Master Of The Universe, Starzinger will just be way more heavy, more of the chunky metal that people are more used to when they see and hear about me," says Englund about this new effort. "Prog elements are still there though. But emphasis is still about making car-riding music fit for any type of journey." Pre-orders are now available here.

Leading single “Stars & Ponies”, featuring Brandon Sills on electronics and synths, is curently available on all digital platforms.