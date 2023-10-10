THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Gearing Up To Release The Chug Project: Volume 2; "Live In You" And "Bim Bam Boom" Streaming

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has checked in with the following annoumcement:

"The Chug Project: Volume 2 is coming! New album will be released October 25th, 2023. Available in different bundles, t-shirts, vinyl, CDs etc."

The album is now available for pre-order here. Check out the tracks "Live In You" and "Bim Bam Boom" below.

Tracklist:

"Suck On My Face"

"Smocksaft"

"Montana Tana Salon"

"Anger Management"

"Deku Smash Hellmike"

"Live in You"

"Danal Sex Jar"

"Cripper Nose Bleed"

"Headless Ape"

"Bim Bam Boom"

