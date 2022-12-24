THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's Solar Guitars Unveils New Type AB Models; Video Teaser Available

According to Guitar World, Solar Guitars - launched and run by The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund - has added six new models to its Type AB range.

The fresh AB2.6 series brings three-piece maple necks with a thin C profile and bolt-on construction, 24 super jumbo frets, Solar 18:1 tuners and 25.5" scale lengths. Both body wood and fretboard material differs between models. Two are made of alder and four of mahogany, with one donning a flame maple veneer, while five models sport stained rosewood fingerboards and one features a maple fretboard.

