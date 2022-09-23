THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Test Drives ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS' Signature Devil's Triad Pedal

Famed progressive metal guitarist, Jeff Loomis of Arch Enemy and Nevermore fame, in partnership with All-Pedal, has announced the release of his signature pedal, “The Devil’s Triad”, which will be available exclusively on Reverb.

Said Loomis: “We have put so much blood, sweat, and tears into this project to absolutely dial in my tone. From developing the circuit to the artwork design, we have had a blast putting this thing together for you guys, and I really hope you all dig it. I look forward to seeing you guys shred with this thing!”

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared the latest installment of his series, Ola Testing Shit, featuring a test drive of the pedal. Check it out below.

Englund: "Trying out the new Signature Jeff Loomis pedal from All-Pedal called The Devil's Triad, a pedal that contains an overdrive, a boost, delay and reverb. Run it in 4-cable method with your amplifier."

Designed by Loomis to be his all-in-one pedal, The Devil’s Triad has drive, boost, delay, and reverb functionality, and has the ability to be used as a preamp. Loomis also worked with All-Pedal to replicate his presets into Lead Guitar, Rhythm Guitar, Delay Cascade options.

Even better - everyone who purchases one of The Devil’s Triad signature pedals will be entered to win a Jeff Loomis Signature Jackson 7- string guitar, Gator hard guitar case and Gator guitar stand through All-Pedal.

Check out the full video of Loomis shredding through his walkthrough of the pedal below, and find more information here.