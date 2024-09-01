THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Test Drives New DIMEBAG DARRELL Siganture Warhead Mini-Amp (Video)

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund, who is also the owner of Solar Guitar, has shared a new "Ola Testing Shit" video where he test drives the new Dinmebag Darrell signature Warhead Mini 40W amplifier.

Englund has issued the following disclaimer:

"This test unit was sent to me to keep for free. So in that sense this is a sponsored video. However I'm still being honest with my feelings about the product in the video."

Three of the world's biggest guitar YouTubers – guitarists Bernth and Ola Englund (The Haunted), and bassist Charles Berthoud – have joined forces for the Escape The Internet tour across Europe in January 2025

This will be the first time the trio - who collectively have more than 3 million YouTube subscribers - will kick off the 18-date tour on January 1st, 2025. It includes shows in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK, France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.

Englund has shared a rehearsal video featuring himself and drummer Jon Skäre. Check it out below.

There will also be masterclasses before each show for VIP ticket holders. Tickets are available here.