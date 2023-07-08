THE HAUNTED's OLA ENGLUND Reveals He Was On The List As Possible PANTERA Guitarist - "Just Knowing That I Was Considered, It's Unbelievable To Me"
July 8, 2023, an hour ago
The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared a new vlog documenting his trip to Hamburg, Germany to see Pantera perform on their current tour for the second time. He also revealed the details of a conversation he had with Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo at the show.
Englund: "He told me I was a great guitar player, and he said something that I'm going to cherish for the rest of my life. He said that my name was on the list when they started talking about this Pantera tribute thing. My name was on the list? Wow. Obviously there are so many better alternatives but just knowing that I was considered, like even if I would have been on the bottom of the list, it doesn't matter. It's unbelievable to me. Tell that to 15-year-old Ola. It doesn't make any sense."
Pantera will be on tour across North Ameirca this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. S.N.A.F.U., Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot will each enjoy a stint as the opening act. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.
