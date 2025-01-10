THE HELLACOPTERS Release Music Video For New Single "Do You Feel Normal

Kicking off 2025 with a bang, high-energy rock'n'roll royalty, The Hellacopters, have released another smashing single from their upcoming new studio album, Overdriver, which is due out on January 31.

"Do You Feel Normal" is one of the most captivating and uplifting songs on the album despite its lyrical themes, which are dealing with alienation and solitude. The Hellacopters have written many hits in their career, and this one easily belongs in the top row. Its enticing lead melody and chorus could become your first addiction in 2025.

The sharp looking music video for "Do You Feel Normal" was shot at the beautiful historic amusement park Gröna Lund in Stockholm, Sweden, which first opened its gates in 1883. It was directed by Johan Bååth and you can watch the clip below. Stream the single here.

Overdriver formats:

- Ltd Edition Digipak CD /w Patch & 2 Bonus Tracks * (3.500)

- Ltd. Deluxe LP (Apricot & Black Marbled) + Bonus Maxi 12'' * (via NB Mailorder & band store US) (1.200)

- Ltd. Deluxe LP (Magenta Transparent) + Bonus Maxi 12'' * (only via band store EU) (1.000)

* Bonus Tracks: "Wild Night" (Van Morrison cover), "What's Going On?" (Al Stewart cover)

- Black LP (unlimited)

- Brick Red LP (unlimited)

- Apricot + Purple Black Splatter LP (1,500)

- Apricot LP (only in Nordic countries) (1,000)

- Yellow Transparent LP (only in Sweden) (1,000)

- Oxblood LP (via Sound Pollution) (500)

- Red Gold LP (via Sweden Rock) (500)

- Picture LP (only via band) (1,000)

- Cassette (only via band) (200)

- CD Jewelcase

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Overdriver tracklisting:



"Token Apologies"

"Don't Let Me Bring You Down"

"(I Don’t Wanna Be) Just A Memory"

"Wrong Face On"

"Soldier On"

"Doomsday Daydreams"

"Faraway Looks"

"Coming Down"

"Do You Feel Normal"

"The Stench"

"Leave A Mark"

"(I Don't Wanna Be) Just A Memory" video:

"Leave A Mark" video:

The Hellacopters Live Dates:

January

31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasateatern

February

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasateatern

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasateatern

6 - Tampere, Finland - Tavara-asema

7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

12 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

15 - Lund, Sweden - Mejeriet

April

14 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk

15 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

16 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

19 - Helsingborg, Sweden - The Tivoloi

24-27 - Sälen, Sweden - Ski & Rock

May

9-13 - Miami, FL - Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise

23-25 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest

June

19-21 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

19-22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

30-August 2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air Festival

August

8-10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz

(Photo - Per Kristiansen)