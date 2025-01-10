THE HELLACOPTERS Release Music Video For New Single "Do You Feel Normal
January 10, 2025, 41 minutes ago
Kicking off 2025 with a bang, high-energy rock'n'roll royalty, The Hellacopters, have released another smashing single from their upcoming new studio album, Overdriver, which is due out on January 31.
"Do You Feel Normal" is one of the most captivating and uplifting songs on the album despite its lyrical themes, which are dealing with alienation and solitude. The Hellacopters have written many hits in their career, and this one easily belongs in the top row. Its enticing lead melody and chorus could become your first addiction in 2025.
The sharp looking music video for "Do You Feel Normal" was shot at the beautiful historic amusement park Gröna Lund in Stockholm, Sweden, which first opened its gates in 1883. It was directed by Johan Bååth and you can watch the clip below. Stream the single here.
Overdriver formats:
- Ltd Edition Digipak CD /w Patch & 2 Bonus Tracks * (3.500)
- Ltd. Deluxe LP (Apricot & Black Marbled) + Bonus Maxi 12'' * (via NB Mailorder & band store US) (1.200)
- Ltd. Deluxe LP (Magenta Transparent) + Bonus Maxi 12'' * (only via band store EU) (1.000)
* Bonus Tracks: "Wild Night" (Van Morrison cover), "What's Going On?" (Al Stewart cover)
- Black LP (unlimited)
- Brick Red LP (unlimited)
- Apricot + Purple Black Splatter LP (1,500)
- Apricot LP (only in Nordic countries) (1,000)
- Yellow Transparent LP (only in Sweden) (1,000)
- Oxblood LP (via Sound Pollution) (500)
- Red Gold LP (via Sweden Rock) (500)
- Picture LP (only via band) (1,000)
- Cassette (only via band) (200)
- CD Jewelcase
- Digital Album
Pre-order here.
Overdriver tracklisting:
"Token Apologies"
"Don't Let Me Bring You Down"
"(I Don’t Wanna Be) Just A Memory"
"Wrong Face On"
"Soldier On"
"Doomsday Daydreams"
"Faraway Looks"
"Coming Down"
"Do You Feel Normal"
"The Stench"
"Leave A Mark"
"(I Don't Wanna Be) Just A Memory" video:
"Leave A Mark" video:
The Hellacopters Live Dates:
January
31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasateatern
February
1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasateatern
2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasateatern
6 - Tampere, Finland - Tavara-asema
7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture
12 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
15 - Lund, Sweden - Mejeriet
April
14 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk
15 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
16 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
19 - Helsingborg, Sweden - The Tivoloi
24-27 - Sälen, Sweden - Ski & Rock
May
9-13 - Miami, FL - Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
23-25 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest
June
19-21 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival
19-22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
30-August 2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air Festival
August
8-10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz
(Photo - Per Kristiansen)