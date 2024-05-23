THE HELLACOPTERS Release Official Music Video For New Single "Stay With You"

Swedish high-energy rock 'n' roll legends, The Helicopters, are pleased to reveal a brand new single, "Stay With You", the first new original Hellacopters song since the release of their comeback album, Eyes Of Oblivion, in April 2022.

And unsurprisingly, "Stay With You" picks up exactly where the band left off two years ago. It's a no-bullshit action rock stunner that cuts right to the chase and yet again the band has delivered a stylish music video to be released alongside, which was directed and edited by Emil Klinta.

Nicke Andersson (guitars & vocals) commented: "We’re in the middle of recording our new full-length album which has no date of release just yet. In the meantime, we’re very excited about the release of our new single 'Stay With You'. It was originally intended to be included on the upcoming LP but we decided to do a Beatles and release it as a stand-alone track with a B-side. 'Stay With You' is a straight-up minor key rocker and it’s backed with our interpretation of The Cure’s 'Fire In Cairo'. We hope you dig."

"Stay With You" is out today on all streaming platforms.The song will also be available as a limited 7'' single via Lightning Records. Pre-order here.

The Helicopters live dates:

May

28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

29 - Valencia, Spain - Repvblicca

30 - Málaga, Spain - París 15

31 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

June

1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

July

12 - Tønsberg, Norway - Foynhagen

13 - Kristiansand, Norway - Makeskrig Festival

19 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Vauhtiajot Race & Rock Festival

20 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival

27 - Östersund, Sweden - Storsjöyran

August

15 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset

16 - Glanshammar, Sweden - Humlehagen

17 - Linkoping, Sweden - Skylten

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Kulturkalaset